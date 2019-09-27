Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Ametek New (AME) Position; Brooks Automation Has 1.23 Sentiment

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Ametek Inc New (AME) stake by 14.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 10,963 shares as Ametek Inc New (AME)’s stock rose 3.76%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 62,874 shares with $5.71 million value, down from 73,837 last quarter. Ametek Inc New now has $20.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $90.68. About 717,321 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 108 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 88 cut down and sold their holdings in Brooks Automation Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 72.30 million shares, down from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Brooks Automation Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 74 Increased: 71 New Position: 37.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capwealth Ltd Com holds 0.5% or 38,545 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru reported 0.07% stake. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj reported 0.38% stake. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Catalyst Advsr invested in 162,000 shares or 0.48% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 54,584 shares. Bessemer Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Crestwood Advisors Gru Inc Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). D E Shaw & owns 596,129 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Com has 3,497 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa holds 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 6,770 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 0.02% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 351,361 shares. 217,000 are held by Schwartz Investment Counsel. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.06% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 144,500 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 2,072 shares to 10,775 valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 3,130 shares and now owns 13,643 shares. Linde Plc was raised too.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $230.62 million for 22.45 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Df Dent & Co Inc holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. for 3.50 million shares. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma owns 1.06 million shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Telemark Asset Management Llc has 1.78% invested in the company for 400,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Group Inc. has invested 1.58% in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 505,362 shares.

The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 159,128 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

Analysts await Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BRKS’s profit will be $16.61M for 40.07 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Brooks Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The company has market cap of $2.66 billion. It operates through two divisions, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. It has a 75.38 P/E ratio. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

