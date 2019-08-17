Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holding By $335,380; Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Sentiment Is 1.15

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) stake by 78.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 4,090 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 9,330 shares with $770,000 value, up from 5,240 last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc now has $13.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 1.33 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60

Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 39 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 34 decreased and sold stock positions in Holly Energy Partners LP. The investment managers in our database now hold: 31.02 million shares, down from 31.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Holly Energy Partners LP in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 25 Increased: 20 New Position: 19.

More notable recent Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Holly Energy Partners declares $0.6725 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Future Of HCV Market Duopoly – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Holly Energy Partners declares $0.67 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing activities of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. It has a 15.3 P/E ratio. The firm operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

The stock increased 1.10% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 99,692 shares traded. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) has declined 5.97% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 27/04/2018 – NATHAN MILLER – URGE DESTINATION MATERNITY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” ELECTION OF HOLLY ALDEN, CHRISTOPHER MORGAN TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD BHEL.NS SAYS COMMISSIONS 330 MW KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 19/03/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD BHEL.NS – COMMISSIONS FIRST UNIT OF KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 22/03/2018 – WESIZWE SEES FY HEPS 18.88C-23.91C VS 25.15C Y/Y; 24/05/2018 – Rapper-turned-pop artist Al-Baseer Holly (ABH) mines childhood memories of cartoons for art exhibition that opens June 2; 12/04/2018 – NATHAN G. MILLER- INTENT TO NOMINATE TWO ADDITIONAL CANDIDATES HOLLY N. ALDEN AND NATHAN G. MILLER FOR ELECTION TO DESTINATION MATERNITY’S BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 23/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: April 23, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell on the Armenian Genocide anniversary; 20/04/2018 – DJ Holly Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. for 129,240 shares. Energy Income Partners Llc owns 5.22 million shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 1.16% invested in the company for 270,199 shares. The Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. has invested 0.98% in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 4.34 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Skyworks Solutions Takes a Hit From the Trade War – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), A Stock That Climbed 63% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Skyworks Solutions Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks Solutions Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Skyworks Solutions has $11000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is 13.23% above currents $76.66 stock price. Skyworks Solutions had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by BMO Capital Markets. Needham maintained Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) rating on Friday, March 1. Needham has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 8. Canaccord Genuity maintained Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating.