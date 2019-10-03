Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Its Holding in Hormel Foods (HRL) by $552,400; Costar Group (CSGP) Share Value Rose While Wildcat Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $7.25 Million

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 13,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 48,658 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, up from 34,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 222,384 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL 2Q EPS 44C; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE VOLUME DOWN 3%; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70M, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $6.8 during the last trading session, reaching $580.35. About 27,289 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks I Hope to Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Chose Not To Invest In Hormel Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hormel Foods Corporation’s (NYSE:HRL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Could a tiny legume play a big role in the world’s future food needs? – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Hormel Foods Announces the Creation and Launch of Plant-forward Meat Alternative HAPPY LITTLE PLANTSâ„¢ Brand at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – CSRwire.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4,510 shares to 55,146 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,764 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold HRL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 229.63 million shares or 0.79% more from 227.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 376,757 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Ls Inv Advsr Lc holds 124,307 shares. Punch And Associates Invest Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 114,519 shares. Uss Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 5,560 shares. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability invested in 6,384 shares. Motco has 0% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 238 shares. California-based First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Sei Invs owns 215,324 shares. Arrow Financial has 0% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co Limited has invested 0.31% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 1,050 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. Savant Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 7,425 shares. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 257,128 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.02% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $231.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 4,838 shares to 25,630 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 13,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CoStar Group Stock Surged 64% Through the 1st Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why CoStar Group Stock Rose 11% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CoStar posts record earnings – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American International Grp Inc invested in 880 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Lc accumulated 1.33% or 447,881 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Aviva Public Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Cambridge Inv Research Inc has invested 0.07% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 20,288 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd owns 24,429 shares. 14,257 are held by Aperio Gp Limited Liability. Brown Advisory owns 0.02% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 9,631 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc stated it has 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 152 shares. Marsico Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.33% or 16,546 shares.