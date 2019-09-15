Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Its Hershey Co (HSY) Stake by $1.26 Million as Stock Value Rose; Toronto Dominion Bank Has Lifted Its Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Share Price Rose

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 61,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 206,240 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.09 million, up from 144,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.5. About 685,315 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 54.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 9,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 26,714 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, up from 17,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $148.57. About 1.48M shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS OFFERING OF NOTES DUE 2020, NOTES DUE 2021; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 19/03/2018 – Sky News: US chocolate giant Hershey turns sour on taste of Tyrrells; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Sees 2018 Sales Growth Toward Lower End of Prior 5%-7% Forecast; 09/03/2018 – HERSHEY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.73 TO $4.98 INCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 26/04/2018 – Hershey sales boosted by Amplify acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N -GIVEN THE PATTERN OF LAST YEAR’S GROSS MARGIN INFLATIONARY PRESSURES, EXPECT TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN 2ND HALF OF YEAR ON A YOY BASIS

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 5,250 shares to 28,366 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 2,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,983 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

