Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI); Varian Med Sys (VAR) Stake Maintained by Amp Capital Investors Ltd

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 131.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 34,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,795 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 26,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 5.13 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 6,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,418 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06 million, up from 50,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 294,562 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,393 shares to 44,772 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,554 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 2,172 shares to 25,393 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,125 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.