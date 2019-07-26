Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Increases Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM); Brinks Co (BCO) Shareholder Brahman Capital Decreased Its Stake by $26.25 Million

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 153,358 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Rev $879M; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $ 0.65; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 63C; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $515M-$535M; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 43.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,977 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 26,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 2.56M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 03/04/2018 – GM Scraps a Standard in Sales Reporting; 01/05/2018 – Inteva Products Named 2017 GM Supplier of the Year; 12/04/2018 – EVGO SAYS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH MAVEN, GM’S CAR SHARING BRAND, TO CONSTRUCT DC FAST CHARGING NETWORK AVAILABLE TO MAVEN GIG CHEVROLET BOLT EV DRIVERS; 04/04/2018 – GM SAYS URGES U.S. AND CHINA TO CONTINUE TO “ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE AND PURSUE SUSTAINABLE TRADE POLICIES”; 26/04/2018 – GM ANALYST CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 05/04/2018 – GM BREWERIES 4Q NET 246.7M RUPEES VS 103.2M; 17/05/2018 – Spireon Named IoT Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year 2018 by Compass Intelligence; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q North America Adj EBIT $2.2B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,405 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 80,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 132,279 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Iberiabank Corporation reported 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt LP stated it has 1.61M shares. Kirr Marbach & Communication Ltd Liability Com In invested in 2.06% or 112,280 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 6,300 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 26,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 11,015 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Bluestein R H Com owns 0.02% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 4,500 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 55,000 shares. Citigroup invested in 13,943 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc reported 245,218 shares. 3,434 were accumulated by Gideon Capital.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $190,220 activity. The insider Pertz Douglas A bought $729,250. The insider DOMANICO RONALD JAMES bought $217,170.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advsr Lc reported 427,800 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 103,700 shares. Schroder Inv Gp reported 159,620 shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 0.02% or 146,147 shares. Nexus Investment Mgmt invested 2.41% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Davidson Advsr invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 8,034 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Anchor Bolt Capital LP has 3.36% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 936,086 shares. Waddell Reed reported 9,909 shares stake. First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. 22,996 are owned by Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Limited Liability Corporation. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested 0.4% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Tcw Gp accumulated 0.13% or 351,872 shares. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,500 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi has 38,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.