Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Increases Position in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS); As Extra Space Storage (EXR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Deutsche Bank Ag Boosted Its Position

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,789 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 29,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $126.8. About 2.89 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 63,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.03M, up from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.83B market cap company. It closed at $108.5 lastly. It is down 12.92% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $3.11 million activity. NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR bought $544,142 worth of stock.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,393 shares to 44,772 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,321 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada Inc invested in 248 shares. 3.89M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp. Pinnacle Fincl Prns Incorporated reported 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Ameriprise Finance has 0.21% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3.95 million shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank Co accumulated 170 shares. Korea Invest has 85,300 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc reported 1.07% stake. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,849 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Finemark National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 10,900 shares stake. Private Advisor Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Meritage Grp Inc Limited Partnership accumulated 2.72 million shares or 6.53% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 122,548 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 7,779 are held by Gru One Trading Lp. Advisor Prns Limited has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 46,929 shares to 69,548 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 88,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,862 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $255,167 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors reported 13,397 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership reported 27,954 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 198,704 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 9,058 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. American Century Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 452,679 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De owns 649,433 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.15% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 70,048 are owned by Korea Inv. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Com Ma holds 887,329 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 62,824 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Incorporated owns 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 2,600 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).