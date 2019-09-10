Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Increases Position in Cintas (CTAS); Advisory Research Has Raised Holding in Brown Forman Class (BF.B)

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corporation Class (BF.B) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 8,043 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 386,714 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.41M, up from 378,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corporation Class for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.06. About 1.71 million shares traded or 38.78% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Tracy Skeans to Board; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sees FY18 Split-Adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.48

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 6,401 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 3,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $7.4 during the last trading session, reaching $248.26. About 380,134 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,549 shares to 4,974 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 3,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.