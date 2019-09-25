Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Increases Holding in Zoetis (ZTS); Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreased Synopsys (SNPS) Holding by $4.45 Million; Stock Value Rose

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 34,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 175,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.55M, down from 210,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $137.62. About 359,805 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 23,631 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 19,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 631,598 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty by 27,960 shares to 46,330 shares, valued at $657,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28M for 47.13 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 10,963 shares to 62,874 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.