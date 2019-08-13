Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Increased Smucker J M Co (SJM) Holding by $317,840 as Stock Value Declined; American Money Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Share Value Declined

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 52.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 32,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 28,790 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 61,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $69.8. About 6.32M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM BOARD NOMINEES ONLY GETTING 16% OF VOTE; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm easing licensing terms in bid to strike deals; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom insists it won’t slash Qualcomm’s spending on 5G; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Chief Visits Washington in Bid to Save Qualcomm Deal; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 06/03/2018 – A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 12/03/2018 – $QCOM Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM WAS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump blocks Singapore tech giant’s hostile takeover of Qualcomm over national security concerns…

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 32.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 2,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 11,256 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 8,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $113.52. About 619,714 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ J M Smucker Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJM); 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Strategic Priorities Include Increased Emphasis Toward Growing Coffee, Pet, Snacking Food Businesses; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 06/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S PILLSBURY DOUGHBOY, BAKING BRANDS SAID TO BE FOR SALE; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $1.7 Billion; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Underestimated Significant Role That Private Label Brands Play in Oils Category; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,829 shares to 89,890 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF) by 10,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Largecap Etf (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.41% or 3.11 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Enterprise Fin Services Corp reported 1,442 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Scotia Cap reported 78,718 shares. Maple Management reported 91,483 shares. State Street holds 50.41 million shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 31,727 shares. J Goldman Lp accumulated 145,000 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Lc invested in 0.02% or 19,190 shares. The Illinois-based Old Republic International Corp has invested 1.35% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bailard owns 21,151 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs, Iowa-based fund reported 98,437 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Lc has 237,139 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alethea Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 12,795 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 1.63 million are owned by Ariel Llc. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc accumulated 4,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Lincoln National has 0.02% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Moreover, Parkside Bancorp & Trust has 0.01% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Scotia Cap owns 40,206 shares. Country Trust Bancorp stated it has 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Moreover, Victory Capital has 0.03% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Profund Ltd owns 1,827 shares. Axa holds 0.13% or 277,525 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Fincl Bank & Tru accumulated 16,851 shares. Farmers Communications invested in 0.34% or 10,359 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 3,720 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

