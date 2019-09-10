Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Increased Its General Mls (GIS) Stake; Martin Currie LTD Raised Its Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) as Share Value Declined

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 52.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 6,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 17,933 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, up from 11,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 5.81 million shares traded or 49.32% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 249,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.37M, up from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 4.62M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 23,953 shares to 282,160 shares, valued at $67.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,503 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 1,730 shares to 1,870 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,916 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

