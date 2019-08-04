Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Increased By $571,340 Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding; Shorts at Carnival (CCL) Raised By 7.56%

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 389.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 10,780 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 13,550 shares with $720,000 value, up from 2,770 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $21.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.53M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) had an increase of 7.56% in short interest. CCL’s SI was 16.15 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.56% from 15.02 million shares previously. With 4.20M avg volume, 4 days are for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s short sellers to cover CCL’s short positions. The SI to Carnival Corporation’s float is 3.71%. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 2.67M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Carnival, Worthington – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks That Hit New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Carnival Stock Lost 11% in June – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival had 23 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by UBS. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was downgraded by Berenberg. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CCL in report on Friday, July 19 with “Hold” rating. Wedbush maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Friday, June 21 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CCL in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Wells Fargo. Nomura downgraded Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) rating on Friday, June 21. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $5200 target. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by SunTrust.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. The company has market cap of $32.93 billion. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 10.76 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Carnival Corporation shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 186,447 shares. Intl Ca accumulated 0.16% or 27,020 shares. Synovus has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Heritage Wealth stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 40,657 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Concorde Asset Mngmt Lc holds 6,376 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 58,744 shares. Lsv Asset Management owns 36,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl owns 686,149 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 186,976 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 626,687 shares stake. Fiduciary Tru Co invested in 9,361 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Inc holds 0.08% or 334,162 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Allstate invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 166,550 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 192,389 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Cooperman Leon G reported 0.89% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc holds 40,000 shares. 33,721 were accumulated by Wright Invsts Ser. Campbell Communication Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1,942 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 607,828 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Blair William & Co Il invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bloom Tree Limited Liability Co accumulated 4.74% or 819,965 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 6,865 shares. Utah Retirement holds 76,597 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 4,470 shares to 30,597 valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 6,920 shares and now owns 15,259 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, May 10 report. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. bought $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, July 26.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.