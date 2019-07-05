Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Decreased by $472,416; Geode Capital Management Raised Its Bristol (BMY) Position by $180.84 Million

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 11,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 402,892 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.11M, down from 414,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 14.40M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – PFE SAYS UNIT EXPERIENCED CONSTRAINTS AFFECTING EPIPEN SUPPLY; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer Leads Top 10 Global Pharmaceutical Companies for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG™ Approved In The EU For The Treatment Of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia In

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 3.85 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24.16 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 billion, up from 20.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 8.62M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 21/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF COMPANY’S 12 NOMINEES TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.32 billion for 14.08 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

