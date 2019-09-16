Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Netflix (NFLX) Position by $324,795; Shares Declined; Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Cut Stake

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 34.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 3,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 6,182 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $645,000, down from 9,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.01. About 190,759 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 885 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 10,937 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02M, up from 10,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $294.16. About 4.04M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes; 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 17/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s The Magic Order Trailer Tease Casts an Ominous Spell; 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold CPT shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.29% or 200,824 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.04% or 221,101 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 603,722 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.19% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Waterfront Prtn Limited holds 1.61% or 93,988 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 118,919 shares. Goldman Sachs has 0.07% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 2.34 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Btim owns 111,855 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited Company invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). 1.15 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 10,964 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp owns 7,072 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 138,106 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,561 shares.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 44,701 shares to 63,562 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 77,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94M for 21.29 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 5,317 shares to 18,500 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 5,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,366 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 7,067 shares stake. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,889 shares. Ensemble Mgmt Limited Liability reported 125,883 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 8,633 shares. Tech Crossover Mgmt Vii Ltd owns 3.54M shares. Peconic Partners Ltd Llc has invested 1.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc owns 75 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 3,845 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability has 3.13% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 30,902 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 920 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0.21% or 7,599 shares. Fagan Associates holds 1,635 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 20,526 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Inc owns 161,612 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).