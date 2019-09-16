Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Its Intuit (INTU) Position by $540,792; Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Shareholder Johnston Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 46.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 10,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 33,710 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81M, up from 22,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.57. About 156,188 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 2,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 10,775 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, up from 8,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $266.26. About 428,325 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

