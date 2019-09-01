Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed By $545,337 Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Rpc (RES) SI Increased By 3.9%

Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) had an increase of 3.9% in short interest. RES’s SI was 18.01 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.9% from 17.33M shares previously. With 1.89M avg volume, 10 days are for Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES)’s short sellers to cover RES’s short positions. The SI to Rpc Inc’s float is 32.29%. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 1.09M shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 3.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 9,243 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 249,624 shares with $14.76 million value, down from 258,867 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $240.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,

More important recent RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is RPC, Inc.’s (NYSE:RES) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “RPC’s Near-Term Outlook Is Weak – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPC has $15 highest and $10 lowest target. $13.33’s average target is 151.04% above currents $5.31 stock price. RPC had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 4.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for gas and oil companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Technical Services and Support Services. It has a 16.65 P/E ratio. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of gas and oil wells.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RPC, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 58,200 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt holds 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) or 26,650 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 10,570 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 0% or 698 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Gotham Asset invested in 382,901 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Ltd Com accumulated 94,378 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 339 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Cortina Asset Management Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,143 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) stated it has 0.12% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 27,525 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Co reported 38,768 shares stake. Utah Retirement Systems owns 10,733 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 16,700 shares to 35,560 valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 300 shares and now owns 6,901 shares. General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 6.60% above currents $58.16 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Monday, July 8 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James Services Advsr has invested 0.83% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Swarthmore owns 2.54% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,000 shares. First Republic Management has invested 0.51% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aimz Investment Limited Liability Co reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Intact Investment Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 163,300 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 21,680 shares. Graybill Bartz has 80,136 shares. Nottingham Advsrs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,985 shares. Syntal Ptnrs Lc accumulated 21,511 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 272,551 shares stake. Ballentine Partners Lc accumulated 22,873 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 1St Source Retail Bank has invested 0.59% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.41% or 23.06M shares. Chem Bancorporation invested in 126,837 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.