Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed By $545,337 Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Upped Its Aci Worldwide Com (ACIW) Holding

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Aci Worldwide Inc Com (ACIW) stake by 0.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 21,809 shares as Aci Worldwide Inc Com (ACIW)'s stock declined 3.70%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 2.47M shares with $81.21 million value, up from 2.45 million last quarter. Aci Worldwide Inc Com now has $3.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 702,021 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 3.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd analyzed 9,243 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)'s stock declined 2.21%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 249,624 shares with $14.76M value, down from 258,867 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $239.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 16,700 shares to 35,560 valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 6,365 shares and now owns 8,740 shares. Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) was raised too.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.11 billion for 11.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It's 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance" on August 24, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 6.60% above currents $58.16 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 18. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beutel Goodman has invested 1.73% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Usca Ria Ltd Company has invested 0.9% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cincinnati Fincl holds 1.16% or 486,700 shares in its portfolio. Nadler Financial Grp Incorporated stated it has 14,926 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Contravisory Investment Management has 568 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate holds 1.04% or 264,948 shares in its portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 5,555 shares in its portfolio. Iron Ltd Liability Com reported 8,856 shares. Bernzott Advsrs has 0.99% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ironwood Counsel Ltd Co has 28,387 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. First State Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 7,567 shares. Parkside Bancorp & invested in 0.22% or 10,908 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Com owns 89,216 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Aviance Capital Prns Ltd has invested 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Waste Connections Inc Com stake by 10,671 shares to 607,750 valued at $53.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced National Instrs Corp Com (NASDAQ:NATI) stake by 296,929 shares and now owns 11,924 shares. American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 102,255 shares. Sheffield Asset Management Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,800 shares. The Idaho-based Caprock Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Prudential reported 0.01% stake. Ameritas Investment stated it has 0.07% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 50,432 shares. Ls Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Millrace Asset Gru stated it has 2.42% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Element Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 7,242 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moody State Bank Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 233 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 6,500 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De invested in 641,206 shares or 0% of the stock. 39,945 were accumulated by Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Company. Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 45,850 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 08, 2019