Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Lowered Ventas (VTR) Stake By $1.56 Million; J Goldman & Company LP Decreased Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Position

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 50.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 24,793 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock rose 10.09%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 24,219 shares with $1.55 million value, down from 49,012 last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $27.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.92. About 233,612 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) stake by 29.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 59,508 shares as Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY)’s stock declined 29.13%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 144,024 shares with $7.18 million value, down from 203,532 last quarter. Dave & Busters Entmt Inc now has $1.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 152,225 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Nutrien Ltd (Put) stake by 20,000 shares to 40,000 valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 52,328 shares and now owns 56,098 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave & Busters Entertainment has $66 highest and $60 lowest target. $62.75’s average target is 48.98% above currents $42.12 stock price. Dave & Busters Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.01 million for 11.97 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas has $73 highest and $57 lowest target. $66.64’s average target is -8.61% below currents $72.92 stock price. Ventas had 13 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $72.5 target in Friday, June 21 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $71 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Monday, March 4 with “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.39 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.