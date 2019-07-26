Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Lowered Berkley W R (WRB) Position by $1.31 Million; Shares Rose; Pm (PM) Market Value Rose While Davenport & Company Lowered Stake

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Pm (PM) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 40,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 806,664 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.30M, down from 846,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Pm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $85.27. About 1.20 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 15,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,687 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 39,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $69.91. About 325,765 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,918 shares to 80,331 shares, valued at $15.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 10,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Eagle Ltd stated it has 11.76 million shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1.31M shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Lynch Assoc In invested in 0.45% or 15,429 shares. Mairs And Pwr Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. 4,862 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Holt Dba Holt Prtnrs LP owns 26,228 shares. Goelzer Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 4,363 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Company Il holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 13,729 shares. Howard Cap stated it has 28,050 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 4,574 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 1.30 million shares stake. Victory Capital Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 173,260 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biv (BIV) by 19,867 shares to 27,594 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wfc (NYSE:WFC) by 23,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Alb (NYSE:ALB).