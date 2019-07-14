Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted Position in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) as Valuation Rose; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder Ems Capital LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $395,008 as Stock Value Rose

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,789 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 29,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $129.36. About 2.72 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 2.11M shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Republic Inv Management Inc has 0.27% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cap Ww Invsts reported 0.54% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Stifel Fincl holds 1.06 million shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 4,685 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 18.04 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sumitomo Life Insurance Company reported 17,683 shares stake. Alley Communication Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,749 shares. Qs Ltd owns 168,082 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invs Communication Limited has 0.04% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Stanley has 17,689 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.31% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Winfield Assoc Inc owns 19,962 shares. California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 21,900 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. $2.26 million worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CubeSmart Emerging Market Share And Upscale Portfolio Among Self Storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Raises Dividend By 33% – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Top REIT Realty Income Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) A Healthy REIT? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hotel REIT RevPAR growth to `remain muted,’ Capital One says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 62,690 shares to 850,690 shares, valued at $71.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsr holds 7,249 shares. Fruth Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 21,973 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd holds 203,265 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 90,100 shares. Federated Pa holds 171,870 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 276,368 shares. Daiwa Secs Group has 0.12% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 123,190 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability invested in 7,299 shares. Wade G W & owns 4,018 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 805 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Confluence Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Kepos Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Mastrapasqua Asset invested in 63,920 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity. NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR had bought 5,075 shares worth $544,142 on Thursday, March 21.