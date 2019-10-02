Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Its Hershey Co (HSY) Stake; Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Holder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Cut Holding by $2.96 Million

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 54.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 9,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 26,714 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, up from 17,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $154.89. About 645,262 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS PRICING OF $350,000,000 2.900% NOTES DUE; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING TO REPAY PORTION OF COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUED TO FUND AMPLIFY SNACK BRANDS DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Hershey: Proceeds to Repay Part of Commercial Paper Issued in Amplify Snack Buy; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IN 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES NET SALES TO INCREASE TOWARDS LOWER END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RANGE OF 5% TO 7%; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $5.33 TO $5.43; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSY); 05/04/2018 – Shine On: Ice Breakers Brand Debuts Glitter Gum; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES IS ESTIMATED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE FOR 2018

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 26,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 170,078 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.72 million, down from 196,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.82. About 148,895 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Raises Dividend to 40c; 08/03/2018 – CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING CCMP TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 14:34-14:35; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 26/04/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP – EXPECTS GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE BETWEEN $148 MLN AND $153 MLN; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q EPS $1.14

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO sold $490,970 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Monday, August 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 19,278 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 38,411 are held by Norinchukin National Bank The. 20,000 are held by Fairfield Bush. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 669,515 shares stake. Andra Ap stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi accumulated 0.03% or 800 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd accumulated 26,714 shares. Gotham Asset Lc holds 0.47% or 220,386 shares. Security National Tru holds 0.02% or 500 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh accumulated 0.01% or 5,300 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 210,695 shares. The Kansas-based Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.86% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Moors Cabot accumulated 7,685 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,920 shares to 18,963 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 6,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,383 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 0.18% more from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,038 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Wells Fargo And Mn has 777,602 shares. Natixis Lp holds 53,093 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 0% or 113 shares. Stanley invested 0.28% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 7,492 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). American Gru has 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 142 shares. Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). M&T Retail Bank Corp reported 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Moreover, Oberweis Asset Mngmt has 1.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 50,402 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Asset owns 4,557 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 1,181 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 3.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $44.43M for 22.52 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pure Storage Inc by 2.04 million shares to 3.77M shares, valued at $57.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).