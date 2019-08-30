Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased General Dynamics (GD) Holding By $356,590; Garrett Motion (GTX) SI Increased By 3.45%

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 27.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 2,110 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 9,653 shares with $1.63 million value, up from 7,543 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $53.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $190.92. About 134,359 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Net $799M; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS ENTERED $7.5B REVOLVER WITH JPM MARCH 16; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corporation; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Dividend to 93c Vs. 84c; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS `A BIT AHEAD’ OF GUIDANCE OPERATING PLAN: CEO

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) had an increase of 3.45% in short interest. GTX’s SI was 6.12M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.45% from 5.91 million shares previously. With 772,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)’s short sellers to cover GTX’s short positions. The SI to Garrett Motion Inc’s float is 8.29%. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 69,473 shares traded. Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company has market cap of $765.44 million.

Among 6 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Dynamics has $20400 highest and $17100 lowest target. $194.83’s average target is 2.05% above currents $190.92 stock price. General Dynamics had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Monday, May 20. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral”. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $17300 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, June 14 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) stake by 16,004 shares to 30,552 valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) stake by 24,055 shares and now owns 26,705 shares. Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) was reduced too.

