Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased Stake in Yum Brands (YUM) as Valuation Rose; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Share Value Declined While Martin Currie LTD Cut Its Stake by $5.72 Million

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 47.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 24,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 26,705 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 50,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.31. About 1.41M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 23,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 282,160 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.70 million, down from 306,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $201.33. About 229,365 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,145 shares to 17,933 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 9,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

