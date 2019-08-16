Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased Stake in Suntrust Bks (STI) as Stock Price Rose; Yhb Investment Advisors Raised Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 1,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 20,019 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 18,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $199.26. About 1.39M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 08/03/2018 – Gulf News: Goldman said financing Mubadala $8b Petrobras unit bid; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s Hua Medicine plans $400 million Hong Kong IPO, led by Goldman; 30/04/2018 – Goldman Trading Desk That Once Had 500 People Is Down to Three; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 18/04/2018 – Dealbook: Morgan Stanley (Kind of) Catches Up to Goldman: DealBook Briefing; 08/03/2018 – Alastair Goldfisher: Exclusive VCJ subs: VCJ Alert: Goldman is said to spend $100 mln on VC-backed Clarity Money…; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement ‘wishful’; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Earvin Johnson’s infrastructure partnership hires Goldman banker – Bloomberg

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 6,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 6,565 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 13,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 1.09 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Info Included Names and Account Balances but Didn’t Include ‘Personally Identifiable Information’; 24/04/2018 – SunTrust Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST EFFICIENCY RATIO TO FALL BELOW 60% IN NEXT 12 MOS: CEO; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust to Offer ‘Broad Set’ of Free Identity-Protection Services to All Clients; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y; IPT +120-125; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24 PCT, UP 15 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST WARNS EX-EMPLOYEE MAY HAVE TRIED TO STEAL DATA: RTRS; 14/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Inc has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 7,266 are held by Klingenstein Fields And Com Limited Liability Corporation. 100 were accumulated by Clean Yield Gru. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.21% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Becker Mgmt owns 133,840 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Marathon Trading Mgmt Ltd Company invested 1.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Portland Counsel Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 84,000 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 7,321 shares or 0.08% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.24% or 28,839 shares. Andra Ap reported 19,200 shares. Arcadia Mi stated it has 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.13% or 90,041 shares. 18,622 were reported by Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com owns 0.1% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 769 shares. Wallington Asset Ltd Liability owns 1.56% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 31,041 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,860 are owned by Central Retail Bank & Tru Com. Boston Limited Com owns 63,367 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.1% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Vanguard reported 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Blair William Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Savant Cap Ltd Co invested 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Legal General Gru Public Limited holds 0.09% or 2.80M shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 4,171 shares. Japan-based Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Co owns 12,895 shares. Savings Bank accumulated 3,856 shares. Continental Limited Company has 41,492 shares. Mcmillion Inc holds 43,408 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited reported 0.03% stake.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,947 shares to 51,647 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 11,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,276 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.44M for 10.69 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.