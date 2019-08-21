Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding By $1.07 Million; General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Covered By 5 Bulls

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -3.30% below currents $54.47 stock price. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $52 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 14 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $52 target in Thursday, March 21 report. See General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $48.0000 52.0000

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group 56.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $49 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $56 Maintain

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 49.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 8,114 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 8,234 shares with $1.10 million value, down from 16,348 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $26.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $159.22. About 173,530 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 1.28 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold General Mills, Inc. shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp invested in 400,765 shares. First National Company owns 91,187 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Washington Trust reported 0.08% stake. Wilkins Investment Counsel invested in 1.17% or 74,775 shares. Kings Point Cap invested in 3,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Qci Asset Mgmt New York, a New York-based fund reported 3,545 shares. Montecito Fincl Bank And Tru, California-based fund reported 7,928 shares. 7,344 are held by Ftb Advisors. Sabal Trust owns 2.45% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 532,924 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 316 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 1.12 million shares. Tiverton Asset Lc reported 4,547 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.13% or 26,090 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Management Lc has invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Kanawha Limited Liability Corp owns 6,693 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.87 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It has a 18.78 P/E ratio. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $106 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -19.40% below currents $159.22 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Tuesday, April 9. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $106 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin Associates owns 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 452 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,316 shares. United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Pcl has invested 0.19% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Us Natl Bank De holds 77,325 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Allstate has 27,748 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Advisory Rech, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,446 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Pitcairn Com reported 2,396 shares stake. Triple Frond Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 104,718 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 15,365 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Lc accumulated 2,565 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Barbara Oil invested in 7,500 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Martin Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.74% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 5,300 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Cibc Inc holds 12,026 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 9,320 shares to 12,664 valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tapestry Inc stake by 11,810 shares and now owns 37,276 shares. Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) was raised too.