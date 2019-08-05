Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $709,660; F M C (FMC) Holder York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $82.22. About 229,527 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Rev $4.05B-$4.25B; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF FMC IS RMB50 MLN; UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE AND BEIJING HUA BIN CONTRIBUTES 24%, 51%, 25% OF STAKES; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRONOX’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: FMC Issues Information Demands in Detention & Demurrage Investigation; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.20 TO $5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.75

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 9,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, down from 101,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $94.57. About 1.84 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee break brewing after Whitbread investors stir; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B AS PART OF GLOBAL COFFEE PACT

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares to 921,922 shares, valued at $27.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 135,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Capital Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 3,240 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 431,479 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 130,350 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Cutter & Brokerage reported 59,646 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp accumulated 46,992 shares. Prudential Financial reported 123,459 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zpr Invest Mngmt reported 4,046 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt Inc has 8,573 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Charter Tru Company has 0.04% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Twin Cap Management reported 88,470 shares. 634,947 were reported by Fil Ltd. Gamco Invsts Et Al, New York-based fund reported 65,844 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs stated it has 115,281 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 73,262 were reported by Natixis Ltd Partnership.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $20.07 million activity. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Co Ma has 0.41% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Corp has 3,456 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.38% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.25% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Reilly Advsr Lc has 0.15% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Hexavest has 0.57% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Zevenbergen Invests Limited Liability Company holds 14,055 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Webster Bank N A has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J has invested 0.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Keybank Association Oh reported 489,185 shares.