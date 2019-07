Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Robert Half Intl (RHI) Holding By $330,135; Hood River Capital Management Has Lifted Charles Riv Laboratories Intl (CRL) Stake By $2.07 Million

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) stake by 34.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 5,079 shares as Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI)’s stock declined 15.48%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 9,801 shares with $639,000 value, down from 14,880 last quarter. Robert Half Intl Inc now has $7.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 958,264 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Charles Riv Laboratories Intl (CRL) stake by 4.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc acquired 14,243 shares as Charles Riv Laboratories Intl (CRL)'s stock declined 5.38%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 326,175 shares with $47.38 million value, up from 311,932 last quarter. Charles Riv Laboratories Intl now has $6.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 65,974 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 22.66% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.23% the S&P500.

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stake by 100,660 shares to 353,708 valued at $22.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs Inc stake by 179,107 shares and now owns 305,231 shares. National General Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) was reduced too.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Cap Management owns 8,438 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Utah Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 8,909 shares. Cibc Corp has 0.06% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 108,421 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 310,779 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma invested in 1.43% or 751,848 shares. Eagle Boston Invest holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 28,096 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.1% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). California Employees Retirement invested 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Legal & General Group Public Limited Company reported 64,815 shares. Van Berkom And Inc accumulated 575,772 shares or 2.65% of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 54,772 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Charles River Labs (NYSE:CRL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Charles River Labs had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Argus Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $151 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.96 million activity. GENTZKOW PAUL F sold 75,000 shares worth $4.96 million.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 3,064 shares to 6,401 valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 10,835 shares and now owns 59,656 shares. Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Arizona State Retirement reported 22,865 shares stake. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.18% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). The Michigan-based Seizert Cap Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.87% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Pggm Invs accumulated 547,419 shares. Cardinal Capital Management holds 25,449 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 2.10M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank reported 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Adage Capital Prns Ltd Com reported 146,200 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 16,701 shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 95,550 shares. Stanley Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 4.18% or 131,093 shares. 35,576 are held by Fjarde Ap.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)