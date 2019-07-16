Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Its Western Digital (WDC) Stake by $384,912; Stock Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Lowered Holding

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 63,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,986 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, down from 217,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 8,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,019 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 16,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 5.42 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 30,825 shares to 128,346 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Management has invested 4.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 86,297 are held by Psagot Investment House. First Citizens Financial Bank And Tru invested in 143,065 shares. Cap Ltd Ca has 3.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oak Assoc Oh stated it has 310,485 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Holt Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Prtnrs LP reported 2,402 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 3.82 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Swarthmore Group Inc has invested 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,029 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.9% or 75,181 shares. Founders Fin Securities Lc reported 2,336 shares. Texas State Bank Tx holds 0.88% or 4,114 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.64% or 493,309 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested 4.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,160 shares to 18,166 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 100.88% or $3.44 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.