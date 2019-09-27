Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Boosted By $2.19 Million Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position; Sea Limited American Depositary Shares Each Repre (SE) SI Decreased By 10.07%

Sea Limited American Depositary Shares Each Repre (NYSE:SE) had a decrease of 10.07% in short interest. SE’s SI was 26.46M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.07% from 29.42M shares previously. With 4.31 million avg volume, 6 days are for Sea Limited American Depositary Shares Each Repre (NYSE:SE)’s short sellers to cover SE’s short positions. The SI to Sea Limited American Depositary Shares Each Repre’s float is 9.27%. The stock decreased 6.96% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 2.03M shares traded. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has risen 159.04% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 159.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SE News: 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 19/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 208017 Company: SPECTRA MDCL DEVICES; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 15/05/2018 – SEA LTD SE.N – FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018, NOW EXPECT TOTAL ADJUSTED REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN US$780 MLN AND US$820 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series Natural Spectrum LEDs Are Selected for Spectra Luminaires by European Lighting Manufacturer LED Luks; 23/04/2018 – FDA: Voluntary Medical Device Safety Alert: SPECTRA OPTIA APHERESIS SYSTEM Posted: 4/23/2018; 19/03/2018 – Spectra Systems Pretax Profit Almost Triples; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 19/04/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – SPECTRA MDCL DEVICES – Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 208017 April 18, 2018

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 198.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 29,630 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 44,566 shares with $3.30M value, up from 14,936 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $66.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $77.54. About 1.50M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 30/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE T-MOBILE’S IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1Q Total Net Adds 1.43M; 27/05/2018 – Reuven Soraya: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69%; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – FITCH PLACES SPRINT’S IDR ON POS WATCH ON T-MOBILE TRANSACTION; 27/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: T-Mobile and Sprint are finalizing merger terms; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Subscriber Rolls Jump as It Pursues Sprint Clearance

More important recent Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Did You Miss Sea’s (NYSE:SE) Impressive 141% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Know What Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s (NYSE:H) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sea Limited +23% as revenues nearly triple – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Sea Limited, an Internet platform company, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Greater Southeast Asia. The company has market cap of $13.44 billion. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a third-party marketplace that connects buyers and sellers through the Shopee mobile app and Websites.

Among 2 analysts covering Sea Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:SE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sea Limited American Depositary Shares has $4500 highest and $39.1000 lowest target. $42.37’s average target is 40.25% above currents $30.21 stock price. Sea Limited American Depositary Shares had 5 analyst reports since June 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) rating on Thursday, August 8. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $4300 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was downgraded by CLSA to “Outperform”.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Big Reason the New T-Mobile Will Have Lower 5G Prices Than Competitors – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “T-Mobile has a plan B if it doesn’t merge with Sprint – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “Illinois Jumps on Bandwagon to Block T-Mobile and Sprint’s Merger – International Business Times” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Serv Automobile Association stated it has 733,639 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Of Vermont has 62 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.24% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Cap Investors holds 0.44% or 25.48 million shares. 249,851 were accumulated by Hallmark Cap Mngmt. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.23% or 215,848 shares in its portfolio. 2.71 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Blackrock reported 17.73M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 59,010 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Intersect Limited Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 550 shares. Loews Corp reported 3,663 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% or 35,455 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 979,005 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 79,558 shares.