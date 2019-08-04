Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Its Anadarko Pete (APC) Position; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Decreased By $411,987 Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 37.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 2,157 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc holds 3,585 shares with $688,000 value, down from 5,742 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $76.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.50M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein in Control of His Exit Timing; 29/05/2018 – Clearlake Capital Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment By Dyal Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management And Landmark Pa; 07/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources – The Edge Markets; 26/04/2018 – GERMAN FASHION RETAILER NKD PUT UP FOR SALE WITH HELP OF GOLDMAN SACHS; 18/05/2018 – Nickel in Longest Run of Weekly Gains in ’18 as Goldman Endorses; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – In April, Charlesbank Capital and Partners Group Announced Purchase of Hearthside From Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports mean gender pay gap of 55.5 percent; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2013-G1

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) stake by 17.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 6,750 shares as Anadarko Pete Corp (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 32,165 shares with $1.46M value, down from 38,915 last quarter. Anadarko Pete Corp now has $37.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 7.30M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.45 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Advsrs Lc has 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,290 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 5,000 shares. 45,719 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Signaturefd Limited Company holds 0.04% or 2,487 shares in its portfolio. Cap Int Investors invested 0.67% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Neuberger Berman Lc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm invested in 0.12% or 4,960 shares. State Street owns 0.31% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 20.90M shares. 24,600 are owned by Meyer Handelman Co. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp holds 22,672 shares. Aviance Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 9,330 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd holds 25,100 shares. Appleton Prns Ma reported 16,666 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.1% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. 6,406 were reported by Ameritas Inv.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) stake by 163,533 shares to 190,270 valued at $11.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) stake by 25,659 shares and now owns 201,809 shares. Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 7. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of APC in report on Monday, April 15 to “Sector Perform” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of APC in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.15M for 39.23 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 11,600 shares to 37,977 valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 2,110 shares and now owns 9,653 shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation reported 65,262 shares. Miller Howard Invs Ny reported 92,807 shares. Franklin Resources owns 6.97 million shares. Patten & Patten Tn reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.23 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman reported 0.21% stake. Creative Planning accumulated 73,576 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 120,047 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Federated Pa reported 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 11,675 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas accumulated 9,344 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Inc accumulated 4,540 shares. Stifel Financial has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 242,654 shares. Cleararc Cap invested 0.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 15.86M shares.