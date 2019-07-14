Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Cut Stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) as Stock Price Rose; Loudon Investment Management Boosted Its Polaris Inds (PII) Position by $1.36 Million as Stock Price Rose

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 31.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,118 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 11,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $102.98. About 620,859 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 360.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 52,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,944 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 14,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 555,036 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts President; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – BOAT HOLDINGS WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN ELKHART, INDIANA; 24/05/2018 – Polaris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 31; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted `RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Execpts Transaction to Buy Boat Holdings to Close by the 3Q; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Increased Its Full-Year 2018 Sales Guidance to Up 4% to 6%; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented b; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 FOR DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, down 2.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.75 per share. DGX’s profit will be $228.44 million for 15.14 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.03% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 257 shares. Financial Architects has 0.2% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 1,276 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Ww Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.04% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 9,556 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 54,853 shares. Brown Advisory reported 7,660 shares stake. 3,286 were reported by Allstate. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 19,963 shares. Centurylink Mgmt owns 14,519 shares. Asset Management One Limited holds 0.04% or 75,340 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 2,305 shares. Fincl Ser reported 138 shares stake. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Co holds 4,485 shares. Rothschild Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% or 3,222 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,090 shares to 9,330 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saratoga Research Investment Mngmt reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Tower Rech Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 8,107 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 137,266 shares. Bb&T Ltd holds 9,717 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 28 shares. California-based Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr has invested 0.05% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Lvw Advisors Llc holds 6,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services has invested 0.02% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Numerixs Investment Inc holds 0.03% or 2,812 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 0% or 45 shares. Thomas White owns 0.17% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 11,205 shares. Loudon Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.56% or 66,944 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Advisors Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 26,883 shares. 9,361 were reported by Brinker Inc.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 27,902 shares to 28,650 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,084 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

