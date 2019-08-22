Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Cut Marriott Intl New (MAR) Position by $359,875; Market Value Rose; Alibaba (BABA) Shareholder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Increased Its Position by $402,038

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 2,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,916 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 9,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.28 billion market cap company. It closed at $128.35 lastly. It is down 10.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS QUITE OPTIMISTIC THAT HOME SHARING IN LONDON WILL GO WELL, IF IT DOES, WILL LOOK AT EXTENDING THAT TO OTHER CITIES – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 8.68 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 73,009 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 2,561 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Co holds 0.82% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 6.58 million shares. 31,288 are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt invested 1% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Group One Trading LP has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cwm Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,908 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 14,042 shares. Of Vermont accumulated 1,917 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 0.07% or 1,767 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Company owns 2,122 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 8,710 are owned by Bowen Hanes And Inc. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.62% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 4,278 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 6,500 shares to 15,817 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).