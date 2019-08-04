Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Cut Its Berkley W R (WRB) Stake by $1.31 Million; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lowered Its Holding in Caretrust Reit (CTRE) as Share Value Declined

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 79,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.23M, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 515,556 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 15,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 23,687 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 39,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 520,073 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareTrust REIT Expands into South Dakota Nasdaq:CTRE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CareTrust REIT, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareTrust REIT Grows in Colorado Nasdaq:CTRE – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CTRE’s profit will be $33.46M for 16.54 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by CareTrust REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.37% EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 66,360 shares to 676,536 shares, valued at $28.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 27,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank turns bearish on W.R. Berkley – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W.R. Berkley Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2,740 shares to 11,256 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 10,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.