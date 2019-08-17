Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Cut Holding in Workday (WDAY) by $331,960 as Share Price Declined; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Stake In Visa (V) Was Upped

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 1,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 1,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 3,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.39. About 1.58 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 16,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 282,544 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.13 million, up from 266,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 658 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 8,350 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 279,642 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 12,416 shares. Veritable Lp stated it has 1,853 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs holds 0.11% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 613,936 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Com accumulated 191 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Castleark Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). State Common Retirement Fund reported 361,348 shares. Diversified Tru reported 0.02% stake. Keybank National Association Oh reported 30,725 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt reported 0.28% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Workday (WDAY) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 28, 2019 : WDAY, HEI, YY, RAMP, NXGN, ESEA – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Workday, Inc. Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Share Price Has Gained 173%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TELL, WDAY, TWTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 10,780 shares to 13,550 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 92,840 shares to 152,628 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,403 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: The Bearish Case At The All-Time High – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: Strong Growth And Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock Now – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 197,495 shares. Maryland Capital reported 4,364 shares. Sns Financial Group Limited Liability Com invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 0.84% or 25,845 shares. Benedict Financial Advsr Incorporated has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Crawford Counsel Inc holds 1.78% or 382,032 shares. 3.33 million are held by Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Centurylink Invest Management stated it has 0.51% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Evanson Asset has 0.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,397 shares. 278,653 are owned by Cambridge. Steadfast Capital LP has 1.41% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 575,106 shares. Thompson Investment Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 27,430 shares. 8,928 are owned by Bath Savings Trust Communications. Bridges Management holds 2.09% or 328,558 shares. Jacobs Company Ca stated it has 2.92% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).