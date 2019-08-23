Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Stryker (SYK); Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Decreased Its Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) as Stock Rose

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 3,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 19,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $218.27. About 555,962 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 66.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 17,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 8,809 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, down from 26,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 905,535 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,843 shares to 2,143 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 3,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.61% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.22% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Shell Asset accumulated 73,700 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Arete Wealth Advsr Lc holds 1,490 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 212,586 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.44% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 161,868 are owned by Amp Cap Investors Ltd. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Llc has 0.35% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 2,236 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Creative Planning stated it has 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.23% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 100,333 are owned by Cap Fund. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.12% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Advisory Alpha Lc stated it has 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 4,666 shares. Cambrian Capital Partnership has 10.41% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 71,784 shares. 39,415 were reported by Dana. Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Company reported 20 shares. Cutter And Brokerage reported 14,275 shares. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 189,178 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.03% or 385,926 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0.04% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited accumulated 20,743 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Laurion Mngmt Lp reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. Shares for $399,968 were bought by Stice Travis D..

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 79,353 shares to 254,853 shares, valued at $16.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF).