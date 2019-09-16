Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Boosted Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Stake By $460,900; MGP Ingredients Has 1.56 Sentiment

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased Mettler Toledo International (MTD) stake by 157.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 550 shares as Mettler Toledo International (MTD)’s stock rose 2.38%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 900 shares with $755,000 value, up from 350 last quarter. Mettler Toledo International now has $17.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $713.45. About 75,368 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.11, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 81 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 52 reduced and sold stakes in MGP Ingredients Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 19.69 million shares, up from 19.41 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding MGP Ingredients Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 35 Increased: 66 New Position: 15.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 17,120 shares to 280,214 valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 5,342 shares and now owns 73,962 shares. Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Public Limited Liability reported 2,700 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 10 shares. The New York-based Epoch Invest Prns Inc has invested 0.04% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Com has 350 shares. C M Bidwell And Ltd holds 1% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 1,194 shares. United Kingdom-based Lmr Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 46,586 shares. Cibc World Markets Incorporated invested in 4,435 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 750 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt owns 2,286 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% or 18,145 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 172,026 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Brown Advisory has 86,074 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.12% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 116,118 shares.

Analysts await MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. MGPI’s profit will be $10.96 million for 19.73 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGP Ingredients, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.65% EPS growth.

MGP Ingredients, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. The company has market cap of $864.94 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. It has a 23.6 P/E ratio. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products, as well as for various industrial processors.

