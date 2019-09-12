Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Boosted Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $324,795; Jrm Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Position in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $367,276 as Market Value Rose

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 885 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 10,937 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02M, up from 10,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 3.92M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Michael D. Shear: EXCLUSIVE: Former President Obama is in talks with Netflix to produce shows for the streaming service that; 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE REMARKS; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 357,723 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33M, up from 344,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.67. About 2.33 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 805,964 were accumulated by Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited. Albert D Mason Inc owns 67,861 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested 1.44% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 6,100 were accumulated by Security Natl. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Llc reported 42,123 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 16,099 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank accumulated 59,922 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Cibc Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 76,486 shares. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.18% or 130,405 shares in its portfolio. Kansas-based Paragon Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Tx has 2.88% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). City Holdg Co has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 113,775 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners: A Long-Term Stud Is A Short-Term Dud – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Enterprise Products to Participate in J.P. Morgan Midwest Energy Infrastructure / MLP 1×1 Forum – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 27,412 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn holds 0.18% or 1.69M shares. Sands Llc holds 4.96 million shares. Firsthand Capital Mngmt Inc holds 4.95% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 35,000 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Com reported 19,217 shares. 338,433 are held by Waddell Reed Fin. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.71% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.51% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cookson Peirce & Company has 2.44% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 78,979 shares. Bridges Inv Management owns 557 shares. Cutter And Communication Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,056 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 33,543 shares stake. The New York-based Tiedemann has invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Murphy Cap reported 0.33% stake. Fishman Jay A Mi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,140 shares to 13,634 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 7,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,716 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Roku’s User Growth Is Outpacing Netflix’s and Could Accelerate – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Disney Stock Looks Solid for the Next 5 Years – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Netflix vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix: Carrying Capacity, Competition, And Cash Burn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.