Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $479,024; Share Value Declined; Private Capital Management Holds Stake in Information Services Group (III)

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Information Services Group (III) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.51% . The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.89M, up from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Information Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.93M market cap company. It closed at $2.51 lastly. It is down 33.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Information Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (III); 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 13/03/2018 – Digital Retailing the Focus of ISG Webinar on March 14; 11/04/2018 – ISG lndex™: Digital Drives Global Sourcing Market to New Heights in First Quarter; 09/03/2018 – ISG Invites Nominations for Inaugural ISG Paragon Awards™ Program in the Americas; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $35-$37 MLN; 20/03/2018 – ISG Publishes First Digital Annual Review for Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Rev $66.6M; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 1,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,510 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, up from 14,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $386.89. About 2.45 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE; 17/04/2018 – BOEING: GATHERING INFORMATION AND READY TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold III shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 3.77% more from 21.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 28,843 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 5,620 shares. Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 203,209 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 88,088 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Assocs has 0% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 12,112 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 130,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 120,435 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 55,407 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc stated it has 2,421 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thb Asset Management accumulated 1.30 million shares or 0.66% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 12,331 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 143,700 shares. Axa has invested 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 86,239 shares. Vanguard holds 2.09 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,751 shares to 63,957 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,553 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Icon Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.25% or 7,280 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Inc LP holds 1.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 209,960 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 204,700 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Farmers State Bank stated it has 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Badgley Phelps & Bell stated it has 1.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Steadfast Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 2.96% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Transamerica Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 108 shares. Welch Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 342 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va owns 2,035 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Westwood Mngmt Corporation Il owns 6,850 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Meritage Port Mgmt stated it has 23,520 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 3,816 shares. Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).