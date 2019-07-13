Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Boosted Align Technology (ALGN) Holding by $1.81 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Lafayette Investments Has Decreased Its Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stake by $1.20 Million

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 16,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,178 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 141,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.38 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 268% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,740 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 2,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $283.91. About 474,135 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moreover, Everence Cap Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1,431 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 8,147 shares. Regions Fincl stated it has 313 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 766 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 4,255 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 9,518 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.08% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Invesco Limited has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1,565 shares. Hilton Cap Llc holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Foundation invested in 778 shares. The Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Partner Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 212,889 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,590 shares to 91,938 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 24,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,014 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday’s ETF Movers: XOP, PXMG – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Conagra Brands, NVIDIA, and Align Technology Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, WDC – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TSS, CBOE, ALGN – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ABC or ALGN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt invested 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). James Investment has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Voya Investment Management accumulated 3.91 million shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% or 60,050 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 2,127 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,794 shares. Monetary Mgmt reported 0.91% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 1,657 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 1,683 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 1.08 million shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Jag Mngmt has 2.37% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 201,253 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund holds 0.18% or 11,609 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 7.05 million shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc holds 0.16% or 3.14M shares.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11 million and $271.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,568 shares to 80,056 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc Sponsored Ad.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Hedge Funds Love The Progressive Corporation (PGR)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. Shares for $783,240 were sold by Sauerland John P on Friday, January 25. $1.20 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Charney M Jeffrey. On Friday, January 25 Barbagallo John A sold $2.94M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 45,000 shares.