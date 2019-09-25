Mei Pharma (MEIP) Stock Price Declined While Caxton Has Cut Position; Mendon Capital Advisors Position In First Horizon Natl (Call) (FHN) Was Boosted

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (FHN) by 67.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 27,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 68,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, up from 40,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 1.67 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 28 investors sold FHN shares while 96 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 251.42 million shares or 6.78% less from 269.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Parnassus Ca holds 9.79 million shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System invested in 531,067 shares or 0.01% of the stock. West Oak Limited Liability holds 9,357 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 8,019 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia reported 28,800 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0.01% or 592,049 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 55,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership owns 15,348 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.46M shares. Ghp Invest Advisors has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). The Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Alberta Investment Management invested 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 709,366 are held by Nuveen Asset Ltd Com. Salem Investment Counselors Inc invested in 0.01% or 7,820 shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $638.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (Put) (NYSE:USB) by 8,000 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:PNC) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,500 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION).

