Mei Pharma (MEIP) Stock Declined While Caxton Decreased Stake by $2.72 Million; Strategic Global Advisors Decreased Its Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) Position by $415,620; Share Price Rose

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 50.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 46,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The institutional investor held 45,380 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $422,000, down from 91,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 1.68 million shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q NET INCOME 10.9B RUBLES, EST. 14.70B; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SAYS DEMAND FOR BONDS WAS OVER 50B RUBLES; 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 20/03/2018 – MTS MBT.N : VTB CAPITAL LOWERS TO HOLD FROM BUY FOR DRS; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s MTS recommends 2017 dividend of 23.4 roubles per share; 19/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS expects slight revenue growth in 2018; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S MTS SAYS AGREES DEBT RESTRUCTURING WITH SBERBANK; 25/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING OF 35B RUB OF LOANS

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, down from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 471,197 shares traded or 54.08% up from the average. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients; 20/04/2018 DJ MEI Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEIP); 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Positive Outcome Supports Continuation of the Study; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – BELIEVES ITS CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO THROUGH FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study; 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 30/05/2018 – Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma Announce Upcoming Presentation at ASCO 2018 on the design of the Phase lll PRIMULA study of Pracinostat in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in adult patients unfit f; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.

