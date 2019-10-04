Mei Pharma (MEIP) Shareholder Caxton Trimmed Holding by $2.72 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $248.35 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, down from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.55M market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.845. About 185,519 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Positive Outcome Supports Continuation of the Study; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 25/05/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 16/05/2018 – MEI Pharma to Present Clinical Data at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 5,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 343,793 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.89B, down from 349,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 3.89M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colonial Advsr reported 25,597 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 112,575 shares. 73,174 are held by Joel Isaacson And Llc. Finemark National Bank & Trust & stated it has 420,571 shares. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability has 31,223 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Park Natl Oh accumulated 252,546 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.62% or 36.09M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.73% or 8.94M shares in its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Lc invested in 2.24% or 137,419 shares. Bell Fincl Bank, a North Dakota-based fund reported 10,842 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A reported 71,171 shares stake. Dakota Wealth reported 0.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 508,832 are held by Bruce & Company Inc. Old Point Trust And Fincl Services N A accumulated 76,315 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 12.40M shares.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $610.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 350 shares to 27,170 shares, valued at $5.65B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co New Com (NYSE:RTN) by 65 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Co (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.39 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.