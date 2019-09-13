Mei Pharma (MEIP) Holder Caxton Lowered Its Holding; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreased Position in Oracle (ORCL) as Shares Rose

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 12,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 121,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.28M, down from 134,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.56M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, down from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.925. About 20,485 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 16/05/2018 – MEI Pharma to Present Clinical Data at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – BELIEVES ITS CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO THROUGH FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 DJ MEI Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEIP); 23/05/2018 – Growth Equity Opportunities Fund V, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In MEI Pharma; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401; 30/05/2018 – Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma Announce Upcoming Presentation at ASCO 2018 on the design of the Phase lll PRIMULA study of Pracinostat in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in adult patients unfit f; 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 70,100 shares to 88,300 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.63 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc owns 0.15% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.61 million shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Co holds 0.27% or 719,996 shares. First holds 0.84% or 157,580 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 11,837 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Burke And Herbert Fincl Bank And Trust accumulated 9,942 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Com has 10,370 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 102,621 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. 10,844 are held by Northeast Inv Management. Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 55,909 shares. Evergreen Ltd Liability Company reported 47,878 shares. Atlas Browninc has 10,865 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price holds 0.27% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 13,051 shares. Optimum Inv accumulated 0.55% or 29,631 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 8,245 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Plancorp Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Stocks Got Crushed by the Market Today — Are They Now Buys? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MEI Pharma to Release 2019 Fiscal Year End Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on August 28, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MEI Pharma, Partnerships, Well-Funded Clinical Programs and Promising Clinical Data Driving Oncology Research – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2018. More interesting news about MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MEI Pharma Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Voruciclib Synergistically Induces Apoptosis in Combination with Venetoclax in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Cells at the 2018 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Some Ideas For The Next Celator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2016.