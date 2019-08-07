Mei Pharma (MEIP) Holder Bailard Boosted Its Holding by $366,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Fluidigm (FLDM) Position Has Boosted by Driehaus Capital Management Llc

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 122,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The hedge fund held 503,292 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 381,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.26M market cap company. It closed at $1.6 lastly. It is down 53.68% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 16/05/2018 – MEI Pharma to Present Clinical Data at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients; 23/05/2018 – GROWTH EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND V LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement; 20/04/2018 DJ MEI Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEIP); 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fluidigm Corp (FLDM) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 211,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.45% . The hedge fund held 2.52 million shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.53 million, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fluidigm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $476.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 146,917 shares traded. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 94.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 07/03/2018 Fluidigm Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Mar. 14; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fluidigm Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLDM); 13/04/2018 – FLUIDIGM INTRODUCES MAXPAR IMMUNE MONITORING PANEL KIT; 13/03/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Exchange of Convertible Notes; 13/04/2018 – Fluidigm Introduces High-Parameter Maxpar Immune Monitoring Panel for Translational and Clinical Research; 03/05/2018 – FLUIDIGM CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.34; 13/03/2018 – FLUIDIGM REPORTS EXCHANGE OF CONV NOTES; 19/03/2018 – Fluidigm Controller Jennifer Lee to Resign March 29

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18,590 shares to 21,830 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 71,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,470 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

More notable recent MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) While The Price Tanked 63% – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Verastem Inc (VSTM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement – PR Newswire” published on May 14, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MEI Pharma Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Voruciclib Synergistically Induces Apoptosis in Combination with Venetoclax in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Cells at the 2018 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

More notable recent Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fluidigm Introduces the First Complete Sample-to-Answer Solution for Deep Immune Profiling by Mass Cytometry – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bill W. Colston Named to Fluidigm Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fluidigm Announces Conference Call and Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fluidigm (FLDM) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Fluidigm (FLDM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 2.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold FLDM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 94.53 million shares or 122.16% more from 42.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) for 238,453 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) for 76,249 shares. Kennedy Capital Management has 368,696 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 916,115 shares. Secor Capital LP has 50,610 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Amer Int has 0% invested in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc holds 0% or 143,278 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 10,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp reported 490,462 shares stake. Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 454 shares or 0% of the stock. 845,762 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 139,397 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Prescott Group Inc Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 46,000 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assocs accumulated 968 shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 101,530 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,900 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.