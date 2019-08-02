MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drug Manufacturers – Other. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEI Pharma Inc. 3 27.81 N/A -0.64 0.00 Aurora Cannabis Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.22 28.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MEI Pharma Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEI Pharma Inc. 0.00% -86.2% -41% Aurora Cannabis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

MEI Pharma Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MEI Pharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aurora Cannabis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 402.96% for MEI Pharma Inc. with average price target of $8.5. Aurora Cannabis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average price target and a 70.94% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, MEI Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Aurora Cannabis Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MEI Pharma Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.3% and 12.15%. About 0.78% of MEI Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.04% of Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MEI Pharma Inc. -5.56% -32.54% -45.86% -35.85% -53.68% -35.61% Aurora Cannabis Inc. -4.58% -20.18% -30.56% -9.81% 25.23% 26.01%

For the past year MEI Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Aurora Cannabis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis Inc. beats MEI Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MEI Pharma, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its clinical development portfolio also includes ME-401, an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase delta for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or follicular lymphoma; and ME-344, an isoflavone-derived mitochondrial inhibitor for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Helsinn Healthcare SA for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of Pracinostat; and license agreement with Presage Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Voruciclib, a clinical-stage, oral, and selective cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor; and related compounds. The company was formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc. and changed its name to MEI Pharma, Inc. in July 2012. MEI Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in San Diego, California.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. The company has operations in 19 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; SociÃ©tÃ© des Alcools du QuÃ©bec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.