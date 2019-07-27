MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) EPS Estimated At $-0.20; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Raised Trimble (TRMB) Holding

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Trimble Inc (TRMB) stake by 22.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP acquired 74,219 shares as Trimble Inc (TRMB)’s stock rose 3.74%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 406,655 shares with $16.43M value, up from 332,436 last quarter. Trimble Inc now has $11.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 788,642 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Rev $755M-$785M; 18/04/2018 – Trimble Announces New Field Solutions for Land and Construction Surveying; 20/03/2018 – Trimble Solutions India Appoints Harsh Pareek as Regional Sales Director, India and SAARC; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE: VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE $200M OF NON-GAAP REV. IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR: Trimble Outlook Reflects Sizable Debt-Funded Acquisition and Initial Pro Forma Leverage That Is High for the Rating; 24/04/2018 – Hortonworks and Trimble Partner to Enhance Logistics and Transportation Industry with Data; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500.0 MLN; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020

Analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report $-0.20 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 53.85% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, MEI Pharma, Inc.’s analysts see 17.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 375,462 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has risen 23.32% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT; 09/05/2018 – MEI Pharma 3Q Loss/Shr 16c; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Positive Outcome Supports Continuation of the Study; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Highe; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – BELIEVES ITS CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO THROUGH FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – Growth Equity Opportunities Fund V, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In MEI Pharma; 23/05/2018 – GROWTH EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND V LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $18.16 million activity. The insider BERGLUND STEVEN W sold 381,675 shares worth $14.40M. $526,893 worth of stock was sold by FOSBURGH BRYN on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 85,000 shares valued at $3.23 million was sold by JOHANSSON ULF J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Lc (Trc) owns 22,145 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Commonwealth Bancshares Of has 567 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 102,380 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk holds 15,740 shares. 25,700 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc. Primecap Management Ca holds 9.40 million shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Hills Savings Bank & Tru invested 0.06% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.04% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Conestoga Cap Advsr holds 12,844 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) stake by 102,519 shares to 20,045 valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 90,600 shares and now owns 82,572 shares. Magnachip Semiconductor was reduced too.

