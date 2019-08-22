MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) Analysts See $-0.20 EPS; Luxor Capital Group LP Has Decreased Its Grubhub (GRUB) Position

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased Grubhub Inc (GRUB) stake by 61.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 700,593 shares as Grubhub Inc (GRUB)’s stock declined 5.29%. The Luxor Capital Group Lp holds 441,804 shares with $30.69M value, down from 1.14M last quarter. Grubhub Inc now has $5.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.85. About 873,788 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M

Analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report $-0.20 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 53.85% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, MEI Pharma, Inc.’s analysts see 17.65% EPS growth. It closed at $1.69 lastly. It is down 53.68% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – BASED ON POSITIVE INTERIM ANALYSIS ANNOUNCED TODAY, HELSINN AND MEI ARE EXPANDING OPEN-LABEL ENROLLMENT TO TOTAL OF UP TO 60 MDS PATIENTS; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Positive Outcome Supports Continuation of the Study; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 16/05/2018 – MEI Pharma to Present Clinical Data at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT; 30/05/2018 – HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT ASCO 2018 ON THE DESIGN OF THE PHASE lll PRIMULA STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOI…; 20/04/2018 DJ MEI Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $120.48 million. The companyÂ’s clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical development portfolio also includes ME-401, an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase delta for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or follicular lymphoma; and ME-344, an isoflavone-derived mitochondrial inhibitor for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer.

More notable recent MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did MEI Pharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MEIP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) While The Price Tanked 63% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Snags Double Nod For Personalized Cancer Drug, Bellicum Offering, Nabriva Braces For Contepo Resubmission – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jounce Jumps On Licensing Deal, Regulus Hit With Partial Clinical Hold, Genomic Health Added to S&P SmallCap Index – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased Retail Value Inc stake by 494,618 shares to 2.99 million valued at $93.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 413,020 shares and now owns 500,000 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLP) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. GrubHub has $13300 highest and $6800 lowest target. $95.17’s average target is 53.87% above currents $61.85 stock price. GrubHub had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Wedbush. The stock of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 2 Stocks Are the Real Winners in the Food Delivery Wars – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Grubhub: The Crash Is A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For GrubHub – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GRUB -6.6% after EPS, daily grubs misses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GrubHub M&A Speculation May Have Merit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.