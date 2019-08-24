MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) Analysts See $-0.20 EPS; BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report $-0.20 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 53.85% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, MEI Pharma, Inc.’s analysts see 17.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.51. About 183,000 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – Growth Equity Opportunities Fund V, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In MEI Pharma; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 09/05/2018 – MEI Pharma 3Q Loss/Shr 16c; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – BASED ON POSITIVE INTERIM ANALYSIS ANNOUNCED TODAY, HELSINN AND MEI ARE EXPANDING OPEN-LABEL ENROLLMENT TO TOTAL OF UP TO 60 MDS PATIENTS; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY

Among 2 analysts covering BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BJ’s Restaurants has $7000 highest and $55 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is 76.20% above currents $36.51 stock price. BJ’s Restaurants had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. See BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) latest ratings:

MEI Pharma, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $105.10 million. The companyÂ’s clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical development portfolio also includes ME-401, an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase delta for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or follicular lymphoma; and ME-344, an isoflavone-derived mitochondrial inhibitor for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer.

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $747.04 million. The Company’s restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. It has a 17.12 P/E ratio. As of September 5, 2017, the firm owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.