Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

This is a contrast between Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06 SEI Investments Company 54 5.17 N/A 3.07 19.44

Table 1 highlights Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and SEI Investments Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SEI Investments Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of SEI Investments Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and SEI Investments Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and SEI Investments Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.55% and 71.1%. Comparatively, SEI Investments Company has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than SEI Investments Company

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. on 9 of the 10 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.