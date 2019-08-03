Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.30 N/A -0.49 0.00

Demonstrates Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.