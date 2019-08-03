Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.06
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.30
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Demonstrates Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.73%
|1.1%
|5.98%
|0%
|4.12%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
